Save $10 on Amazon’s most popular Instant Pot, then try these ridiculously delicious chicken wings

You really shouldn’t need another reason to pick up an Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, which is the best-selling Instant Pot cooker on Amazon. If you do need an extra push for whatever reason, however, we’ve got just the thing. Take a look at this recipe for Instant Pot Buffalo Wings. These wings are straight-up insane, and we would make them every single day of every single week if we wouldn’t gain 200 lbs in the process. Trust us, you’ve got to try them.

Here are the highlights from the Instant Pot product page:

Duo, the number 1 selling multi-cooker, combines 7 kitchen appliances in 1, Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker and Warmer, prepares dishes up to 70% faster to support your busy lifestyle

Features 14 Smart Programs – Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook. Now, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button

Healthy, stainless steel (18/8) inner cooking pot made from food grade 304, no chemical coating, 3-ply bottom for even heat distribution, fully sealed environment traps the flavours, nutrients and aromas within the food

Built with the latest technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time

UL and ULC certified with 10 safety mechanisms to provide you with added assurance, designed to eliminate many common errors

Accessories include, stainless steel steam rack with handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, condensation collector and recipe booklet. To maximize performance of cooker only use genuine Instant Pot accessories

