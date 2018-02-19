Your photos will look so much clearer thanks to this smartphone tripod, which is only $7 on Amazon

It’s so weird how a tiny little gadget that costs next to nothing can end up being one of the best purchases you make. Such is the case with the AmazonBasics Lightweight Mini Tripod, a compact tripod that works with action cameras, web cams, and especially smartphones like the iPhone or any flagship Android phone you might be using. It has metal legs so it’s nice and sturdy, and you can also adjust the height and angle to perfectly frame your subject. Trust is, it’ll be the best $7 you spend this week.

Here are some highlights from the product page:

Mini tripod with adjustable-height metal legs and rubber feet

Compatible with small digital cameras (not DSLRs), GoPro devices, and smartphone adapters (not included); Works well for a webcam on your desk

Recommended max load weight is 1.1 lbs (0.5kg) for optimal performance

Small and lightweight for travel; extends from 4.76-inches to 7.5-inches

Mini ball head for 360-degree rotation and 90-degree tilt

