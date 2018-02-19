A mattress topper that basically turns any bed into a cloud is Amazon’s deal of the day

I recently spent almost a month shopping for the perfect mattress. When I finally picked one out and took delivery, it really wasn’t as good as I was expecting. Thankfully, a friend put me onto eLuxurySupply Pressure Relief Mattress Pads, which are fantastic hypoallergenic mattress toppers that add a layer of luxurious comfort to any mattress. In fact, I sort of wish I knew about these before I spent all that money on a new mattress. These great mattress toppers are Amazon’s deal of the day today and every single size has been discounted, from Twin all the way up to Queen and King.

Here are some bullet points from the product page:

THE PERFECT PRESSURE RELIEF SOLUTION – Tested and proven to reduce pressure and provide extra comfort to any bed

EXTRA SOFT HYPOALLERGENIC FILL – Generously filled with advanced hypoallergenic cluster down fiber

AUTHENTIC GOOSE & DUCK DOWN FEEL – Get the same goose and duck down feel without the feathers, poking, or allergies

STAIN AND MOISTURE RESISTANT – 160 Thread Count PolySoft Cover – Machine Washable

REVITALIZE YOUR MATTRESS WITH EXTRA PRESSURE RELIEF – Perfect for Restoring Older Mattresses, Softening Firm Mattresses, or Cooling Hot Mattresses

