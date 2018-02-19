The $26 security camera that gives you 14 days of free cloud storage is back in stock on Amazon

Last week, the Wyze Labs WyzeCam Smart Home Security Camera was finally back in stock on Amazon, so we told our readers about it like we always do. Soon after that, it sold out again — like it always does when we cover it. If you missed out, we have great news because the WyzeCam is already back in stock. It’s the only home security camera on the planet that gives you 14 days of free cloud storage for all the clips your camera records, and we don’t expect any company to match this killer offer anytime soon. Definitely grab a few of them while you still can.

Here are the highlights from the product page:

1080p full HD live stream direct to your smartphone. Works with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi networks (does not support 5GHz Wi-Fi)

Night vision up to 30 feet away – even in total darkness

Motion and sound detection with free rolling 14-day cloud storage

Use the Wyze App (iOS and Android) to manage and share multiple cameras

Magnetic base and included adhesive metal plate let you mount your WyzeCam anywhere – no screws required

