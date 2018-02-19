It’s crazy how much better the Fire TV Stick and Roku Stick are with this simple $20 accessory

If you think you love your Roku Streaming Stick or Fire TV/Fire TV Stick now, just wait until you see this. What’s the one thing you wish your Fire TV or Roku remote could do? That’s right, you wish it could control your TV so that you could do everything you need to do with a single remote. Well guess what: now it can. The Sideclick Universal Remote Attachment for Roku (on sale for $19.99) and the Sideclick Universal Remote Attachment for Amazon Fire TV (on sale for $24.99) attach to your remote and add programmable controls for your TV. Trust us, you’re going to love it.

Sideclick Universal Remote Attachment for Roku

Slim universal remote attachment for Roku streaming player

Control the basic functions of your tv, receiver, sound bar, blu ray and Roku device all-in-one

Easy to program using ir learning technology, Also compatible with Roku enabled TVs (Insignia, LG, Sharp, TCL, Hisense, Haier)

Sideclick’s patent pending clip-on design allows you to maintain Roku voice search

Sideclick will cover the headphone jack on the Roku remotes

Sideclick Universal Remote Attachment for Amazon Fire TV

Slim universal remote attachment for Amazon fire TV streaming player

Control the basic functions of your tv, receiver, sound bar, blu ray and Amazon fire TV all-in-one

Easy to program using ir learning technology (learns from your existing device’s remote)

Sideclick’s patent pending clip-on design allows you to maintain fire tv’s voice search

Amazon fire TV player remote not included

