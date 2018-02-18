This best-selling Crock-Pot slow cooker somehow costs less than $10 on Amazon

You’ve seen us cover a ton of different slow cooker models here on the site, which obviously makes sense since it’s such a popular product category. But perhaps you’re not entirely convinced that these kitchen gadgets are as great as everyone says. Well, now is your chance to find out without spending a lot of money. And when we say “without spending a lot of money,” we mean it quite sincerely — the Crock-Pot 2-QT Round Manual Slow Cooker is somehow on sale on Amazon right now for less than $10. It doesn’t have all the bells and whistles that automatic and multi-purpose slow cookers do, but it’s the perfect way to dip your toes in the water before you dive in.

Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

2-QT Round Manual Slow Cooker serves 3+ people

High/Low cook settings, and convenient Warm setting

Crock-Pot features removable, dishwasher-safe stoneware insert, and dishwasher-safe glass lid

Compact slow cooker with purple polka-dot design

Recipes included

