Amazon Slow Cooker Deal
Accessories

This best-selling Crock-Pot slow cooker somehow costs less than $10 on Amazon

Maren Estrada
February 18th, 2018 at 11:09 AM

You’ve seen us cover a ton of different slow cooker models here on the site, which obviously makes sense since it’s such a popular product category. But perhaps you’re not entirely convinced that these kitchen gadgets are as great as everyone says. Well, now is your chance to find out without spending a lot of money. And when we say “without spending a lot of money,” we mean it quite sincerely — the Crock-Pot 2-QT Round Manual Slow Cooker is somehow on sale on Amazon right now for less than $10. It doesn’t have all the bells and whistles that automatic and multi-purpose slow cookers do, but it’s the perfect way to dip your toes in the water before you dive in.

Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

  • 2-QT Round Manual Slow Cooker serves 3+ people
  • High/Low cook settings, and convenient Warm setting
  • Crock-Pot features removable, dishwasher-safe stoneware insert, and dishwasher-safe glass lid
  • Compact slow cooker with purple polka-dot design
  • Recipes included

Crock-Pot 2-QT Round Manual Slow Cooker, Black
$10.99

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web.

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.

Tags:
Comments