This new $99 robot vacuum has quickly become one of the top-rated models on Amazon

It’s quite rare to come across a low-cost device in a popular consumer electronics category that has an even better customer rating than most of the pricier products in the category. That’s exactly the case with the Housmile Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, however, which is available right now on Amazon for just $99.99. It has a 4.6-star rating from more than 430 customer reviews, making it one of the best-rated robot vacuums on Amazon. It’s no surprise though, considering this Housmile works on hard flooring and on low-pile carpet, and it’s packed with features like infrared obstacle evasion and drop avoidance.

Here are some more key details from the product page:

Premium Features: infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.

High-Capacity Li-ion Battery: Delivers over 1.5 hours of fade-free power for constant, powerful suction. Two Work Mode：Press the button once to enter the small room mode(working for 30min), Press the button twice to enter the big room mode(working for 60min).

Easy to clean: Clean your house with the click of a button. Versatile cleaning modes and the low-profile design facilitates cleaning under tables and chairs along with every nook and cranny.

Two side brushes to remove messes such as dust, debris, allergens, a dam-board to collect rubbish. Coupled with multi cleaning modes, It can easily clean life’s various messes.

What You Get: Housmile Vacuum Cleaner (requires 18650 batteries, INCLUDED), AC power adapter, cleaning tool, 2 filters, 4 side brushes, 1 screwer, 4 Screws ，welcome guide and our worry-free 12-month warranty.

