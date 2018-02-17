10 new movie trailers you need to watch from this past week

It’s time to hit the movies again, with Black Panther and Early Man opening this week in theaters across the country. I for one am making good progress with the Oscar-nominated films, but Black Panther ranks pretty high on my list of movies to watch. On top of new movie releases, we’ve also got a collection of new trailers to show you from this past week, including the latest Incredibles 2 and Ready Player One trailers.

A Quiet Place

We haven’t yet seen the monsters in A Quiet Place, but this new trailer offers plenty of new action. The gist of it is that a family has to somehow survive in a post-apocalyptic world without making a single sound. Any noise will awaken the monsters, whatever they are, and we’ll have to wait until April 6th to see it in cinemas.

Gringo

Gringo, hitting theaters on March 9th, is a movie about selling drugs the legal way. But don’t expect the legal way to be any easier than selling drugs illegally. Just watch the trailer, and you’ll understand why that is.

Incredibles 2

It turns out that parenthood is a pretty tricky job even if you’re a superhero dad like Mr. Incredible. It’s even more annoying, in fact, if your children have superpowers of their own — especially babies. Because babies with superpowers like Jack-Jack are something that you can’t really control.

Mary Magdalene

Ever wondered why we don’t have more movies focused on the women in Jesus Christ’s life? Well, wonder no more. Mary Magdalene does just that, telling the story of the other important Mary in his life. The film launches this March.

Overboard

Overboard is a comedy about a wealthy yacht owner who’s thrown overboard by his crew, and then forgets who he was before the accident. It’s a remake with big shoes to fill, but it looks pretty good in this trailer.

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Pacific Rim 2 hardly needs more introductions. It’s going to be an action-packed flick about giant human-operated robots that are fighting giant sea monsters. A rinse and repeat job of the original, Uprising stars John Boyega and Scott Eastwood. Let’s hope they make it interesting.

Rampage

Speaking of monsters that you need to control, here comes Rampage, a film about genetically altered beasts that cause havoc in urban settings. Of course, we have Dwayne Johnson in the leading role. And of course, the wolf can fly. You’ll see what that means in a minute.

Ready Player One

Ready Player One is a Steven Spielberg movie you should have on your radar this year. It’s a plausible story about the future of an overpopulated Earth, where alternative reality experiences are a pretty common entertainment solution. Not to mention they’re a lot more sophisticated than anything available from AR and VR platforms right now.

The Grinch

It’s not exactly a real trailer for the new Grinch animation, but more of an Olympics-themed marketing ploy. We’ll take it, however. After all, who doesn’t enjoy having a laugh or two on account of the Grinch? The movie premieres on November 9th.

Uncle Drew

Can aging former basketball stars still play the game? Can they do it better than their younger peers? Can they enter competitions at their age? I have a feeling that Uncle Drew will give us affirmative answers to all those questions. That said, this movie is probably something to avoid until it hits streaming services and you can watch it for free.