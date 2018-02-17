Amazon’s deal of the day is a $42 HD camera drone that returns to you with the push of a button

Amazon has some great deals going today for President’s Day weekend, like these luxurious pillow toppers that fit any mattress and feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud. In our humble opinion, though, the star of the show has to be the DROCON Drone X708W FPV Training Quadcopter With HD Camera. For just $41.99, you get an awesome drone that streams live HD video to your smartphone while you pilot it. It also has headless mode, which people love, and it can do flips with the push of a button. But the best part has to be the special feature that lets you press one button and have the drone fly itself back to your location, wherever that might be. You’ve got to check it out!

Here are some highlights from the product page:

HIGH-QUALITY DRONE GREAT FOR BEGINNERS: Equipped with REAL-TIME WI-FI transmission and HD camera. Wonderful choice for starting their journey with drone flying. It’s made of premium materials and comes at a fantastic value.

ONE-KEY RETURN FOR EASY CONTROL: Never lose your drone! When the drone is flying in headless mode, press one key return button, the drone will fly towards to player. Press the one key return button again or operate the forward/backward control stick, the drone will exit the one key return function.

REAL-TIME WI-FI TRANSMISSION WITH HD Camera: Take things to new highs and enjoy a live video feed in high-definition straight to your mobile device with the all new FPV Wi-Fi feature.

NO NEED TO WORRY ABOUT NO IMAGES: WIFI connected, APP Opened, but no images solution:When installed the APP, or first open it, there should be a question asking whether allow the APP to get access to the phone camera, please select Allow, then connect WIFI and open the DROCON APP to watch the real-time video.

TWIN-SPEED MODES: Whether you’re already skilled or a first time flier, there is a speed that will suit you. Plus, the unique streamlined-shaped body structure improves aerodynamics, thus reducing air resistance and makes landing operation more stable.

This is an Amazon deal of the day, so the price is only good on Saturday. Grab one while you can!

