You can have a Super NES Classic in your hands by next week

Nintendo’s Switch is definitely still the hottest video game console in the world right now, but there’s another box by Nintendo that people are infatuated with. If you’re still on the hunt for a Super NES Classic console, we have some good news and some bad news for you. The good news is that you can easily buy a new SNES Classic Edition right now and have it in your hands as soon as Sunday thanks to free Prime shipping. The bad news is you’re going to have to pay a little extra to do it.

There will probably never come a time when the Super NES Classic is easy to come by in stores, so your only chance to grab one anytime soon is to buy one from an Amazon seller. Here’s what you have to do: go to the Super NES Classic Edition page on Amazon, then click the button that says “See All Buying Options.” After that, click the check box next to “Prime” in the left-hand column, as well as the box under labeled “New” in the Condition section.

You’ll then arrive on this page, which lists sellers that have the Super NES Classic Edition console available with Prime shipping. Check each seller to find one that has a good rating and obviously never buy from a store labeled “Just Launched.” Also be sure to check the details in the “Delivery” column, which will show you whether or not the SNES Classic is actually in stock.

At the time of this writing, there were multiple stores with inventory ready to be Prime-shipped, with prices starting at $112.18. It’s above retail, but it’s lower than we’ve seen in recent weeks and it’s really not bad for a retro console that’s still in such high demand.

Here are some details from the product page:

The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the ’90s home console, only smaller. Plus, this one comes fully loaded with 21 games!

Get your hands on some of the best 2-player games of the era, including Super Mario Kart and Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting.

The Super NES Classic Edition is compatible with the Classic Controller and Classic Controller Pro accessories. Just plug it in and play

From your first ride on Yoshi to the final heart-pounding escape from Planet Zebes, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System is pure 16-bit retro gaming perfection.

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.