A $27 box is all it takes to keep your DVR after you’ve cut the cord

The first thing you did after you cut the cord was buy a good HDTV antenna so you could keep watching live network TV in 1080p HD for free. Well, the first thing you did was your happy dance, but you know what we mean. Now that you have live network TV, wouldn’t it be nice to have your DVR back so you can record your favorite shows? Guess what: you can have it back. The Mediasonic Homeworx HW180STB OTA HDTV DVR only costs $27 right now on Amazon, and it can record OTA TV at full 1080p resolution just like the old DVR you just returned to your cable company.

Here are the highlights from the product page:

Receive Over-The-Air Digital Broadcast to your Analog and Digital TV, Projector, and Computer Monitor. Antenna Out Analog Pass Through, Favorite Channel List, Parental Control Function,USB Multimedia Player Function.

Auto Tuning, HDMI 1080P Output / Composite Out / Coaxial Output, Closed Caption,Real-Time recording & Programmed Time Recording, Auto, 16:9 Pillar Box, 16:9 Pan G Scan, 4:3 Letter Box, 4:3 Pan G Scan, 4:3 Full, 16:9 Wide Screen. Timing Start Up & Shut Down.

Recording require user to connect a USB 2.0 or USB 3.0 2.5″ / 3.5″ External Hard Drive via USB (Up to 2TB). (USB Flash Drive not recommended)

**PLEASE NOTE**:This converter box is designed to receive Over-The-Air signal, and it is not a replacement of cable box. External Antenna is required to connect to this converter box in order to receive signal. This product does NOT Work with TIVO and cable company such as Comcast, DirecTV, DISH Network, Time Warner Cable, etc. In general, this product does NOT work with encrypted cable signal

You’ll need an external hard drive or a USB flash drive for storage since the Mediasonic box doesn’t have any internal storage. If you don’t already have something at home, here are two options:

