Any lamp in your home can be motion activated with this $18 box

Do you love the idea of having your lights turn on automatically when you enter a certain room? Do you hate the idea of having to spend hundreds of dollars on a smart home solution and Wi-Fi connected lighting? Well, there’s another option that’s much simpler and much cheaper. Plug a Westek MLC12BC-4 Indoor Plug-In Corded Motion Activated Light Control into any standard wall outlet, then plug a lamp into the box. Presto! You now have a motion-activated light that will turn on anytime you enter the room.

Here are some highlights from the product page:

Features a white finish

Turns light/radio/appliance on when motion is detected

100 degree detection zone up to 25 feet away

Motion sensor with a 6ft cord allows for placement on tabletop or shelf

Max Load Resistive: 1200 Watts; Max Load Tungsten: 240 Watts

