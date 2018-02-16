People love this $10 smart light bulb that works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Connected lighting is one of the biggest trends in consumer tech right now. Why? Because it’s awesome. Having the ability to control the lighting in your home with your voice or your smart home hub is terrific, but it’s also very expensive. That’s what it’s so cool that the Sengled Element Classic A19 Soft White Smart LED Bulb only costs $9.99 on Amazon — or even less if you buy a 4-pack or 8-pack! This nifty smart bulb works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, Wink, and more, allowing you to quickly and easily integrate smart lighting features into any room in your home.

Here’s some more info from the product page:

SMART HOME INTEGRATION: connect the bulb Amazon Echo Plus, as well as Samsung SmartThings and Wink hubs. The bulb can also be added to any Sengled Element Starter Kit. (Classic or Plus, hub sold separately. A hub is required for bulb use.)

VOICE CONTROL INTEGRATION: connect the bulb to your favorite hub to use with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (hub required for use)

CONTROL YOUR LIGHTS, AT HOME OR AWAY: use the iOS or Android app to set lighting schedules, dim or turn your lights on and off. Control your lights remotely and have the lights on before you get home at night.

MONITOR ENERGY USE: monitor electricity use (kWh) from anywhere from the iOS or Android app. See if you forgot to turn off the lights, then remotely turn off for added savings.

ENERGY EFFICIENT: LED bulbs use 80% less energy than incandescent lighting. Sengled bulbs last for over 20 years and are ENERGY STAR certified. Kits and bulbs come with a three-year warranty.

