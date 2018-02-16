Apple may have just confirmed that all 2018 iPhones will have the iPhone X’s new design

Reports from multiple independent sources say that Apple will launch three iPhones in 2018, and they’ll all have the same design as last year’s iPhone X. The notch, which cuts into the top side of the display to make room for Face ID camera components, the speaker, and the new selfie camera will be found on all new models this coming September. That also means no new iPhones will have a Touch ID fingerprint sensor, of course.

Apple doesn’t comment on speculation about unreleased products, but the company just hinted that the rumors about 2018 iPhones might be true.

Apple will require that all new apps to natively support the iPhone X’s new display format starting April, 9to5Mac relays. That may very well be a hint that three iPhone X successors are indeed in the works, complete with notched displays.

By requiring developers to support the 5.8-inch iPhone X Super Retina display, Apple is practically making sure that all apps going forward will look good on all-screen iPhones that are notched. After all, because of the notch, Apple had to issue specific app design guidelines for the iPhone X last year.

For now, only new apps must adhere to this policy, but in the near future, Apple may require developers to do the same with app updates for current apps as well.

All new apps must be built using the iOS 11 SDK, Apple told developers in an email, encouraging them to use the new tools available within the latest SDK. “Your apps can deliver more intelligent, unified, and immersive experiences with Core ML, ARKit, new camera APIs, new SiriKit domains, Apple Music integration, drag and drop for iPad, and more,” Apple said.