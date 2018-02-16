Bose’s best wired headphones are half off on Amazon, and we’ll show you how to make them wireless

There’s precious little question that the Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones are the best wired noise cancelling headphones that Bose makes. They offer a terrific design, killer sound quality, and industry-leading noise cancellation technology that people around the world swear by. These awesome headphones are on sale right now on Amazon for just $159, which is just a few dollars away from their lowest price ever. Definitely check them out.

Here are some highlights from the product page:

Significant Noise Reduction For Travel.Headphones:19.1 cm H x 15.2 cm W x 2.3 cm D (195.6 g). Connectivity Technology: Wired

Deep, Powerful Sound For The Music You Love

Inline Mic/remote For Music And Calls. Bose® Active EQ and TriPort® technology delivers true-to-life sound

Designed specifically for use with select iPod, iPhone and iPad models

These headphones are compatible with most Android, Windows and BlackBerry smartphones

Would you rather have wireless Bose headphones but you don’t want to spend $350 on QC35s? Check out this awesome AirMod adapter, which instantly transforms the Bose QuietComfort 25 headphones into wireless headphones.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web.

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.