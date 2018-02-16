Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones
Bose’s best wired headphones are half off on Amazon, and we’ll show you how to make them wireless

Maren Estrada
February 16th, 2018 at 6:23 PM

There’s precious little question that the Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones are the best wired noise cancelling headphones that Bose makes. They offer a terrific design, killer sound quality, and industry-leading noise cancellation technology that people around the world swear by. These awesome headphones are on sale right now on Amazon for just $159, which is just a few dollars away from their lowest price ever. Definitely check them out.

Here are some highlights from the product page:

  • Significant Noise Reduction For Travel.Headphones:19.1 cm H x 15.2 cm W x 2.3 cm D (195.6 g). Connectivity Technology: Wired
  • Deep, Powerful Sound For The Music You Love
  • Inline Mic/remote For Music And Calls. Bose® Active EQ and TriPort® technology delivers true-to-life sound
  • Designed specifically for use with select iPod, iPhone and iPad models
  • These headphones are compatible with most Android, Windows and BlackBerry smartphones

Would you rather have wireless Bose headphones but you don’t want to spend $350 on QC35s? Check out this awesome AirMod adapter, which instantly transforms the Bose QuietComfort 25 headphones into wireless headphones.

