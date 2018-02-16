This $31 dongle is better than a $150 Apple TV for two main reasons

The Apple TV is a nice little box, and it’s great for people who aren’t very tech savvy because it’s so easy to use. If you are tech savvy though, you should know that you can save a ton of money by using a media streaming device with AirPlay support instead of an Apple TV or Apple TV 4K, which are very expensive. Our recommendation is the Victony WiFi Display Dongle, which is on sale for just $31 right now on Amazon and is better than an Apple TV for two main reasons. First, it’s way more affordable. And second, it also supports Miracast and DLNA, so you can stream from your Android devices and Windows computers as well, not just Apple gadgets.

Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

Cordless Display: Streame 1080p videos, games, audio, pictures, apps and files from your mobile to your big HD TV, beamer and monitor. Built-in 5G WLAN module; support HDMI 1.4; A 1080P full HD output provides the perfect experience.

Easy to use: No additional app or driver required. Only 3 steps necessary to enjoy your media files on the large screen. Plug-Connect-Mirroring through Miracast, DLNA, Airplay.

Compact & Easy to carry:the wireless stick is perfect for presentation in the office or at school (Powerpoint, Excel, Word, PDF and pictures from the smartphone, tablet to the HD TV or beamer, Projector).

Good compatibility: Smartphones and tablets (Samsung, Sony, iPhone, etc) with Android 5.0+ and iOS 6.0+ are supported. The software can be updated online and still works when your smartphone or tablet is updated.

Satisfaction Guarantee: Each product of VICTONY provides a 30 day money back guarantee. We also have an excellent customer service team that can help you make the perfect shopping experience within 24 hours(24 hours a day) (contact us for more information).

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web.

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.