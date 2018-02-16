Happy Friday, Apple fans! Before you bail on work or school and dive head-first into the nice long three-day weekend we have coming up, you’ve got one last roundup of the day’s best iOS app sales to enjoy. We’ve got eight fresh paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free that you can check out on Friday, but be sure to do it soon before these sales end.

Warmlight – Manual Camera

Featured in Best of 2016 Top Paid collection on the App Store! Warmlight is a remarkably easy-to-use camera and photo editing tool. It lets you take professional-looking shots and access extended image editing parameters for great results. Apply live filters, take stunning shots, adjust an image like a pro and share your creations easily. Designed for perfect shots:

* Smart Focus & Exposure control – set and adjust them manually before taking a shot:

1. Point camera at object and tap the screen

2. Tap and move Focus and Exposure controls to adjust them

3. Set Focus on object, tap the control to activate, and adjust it

* Support of the default Photos app with the Warmlight extension: apply designer filters, overlays, and adjust any pictures from the gallery

* Extended photo editing tool: adjust shadows/highlights, contrast, tint and more Shoot:

– Take fullscreen or square shots using either front or back camera, or take most of the dual-lens camera on iPhone 7 Plus & iPhone 8 Plus

– Get perfect colors with white balance presets (Lamp, Sun, Flash, Cloudy, Custom)

– Use intelligent exposure control for even better shots

– Manually adjust focus

– Activate horizon level tool to make perfectly straight horizons

– Use 3 or 10-second​ timer, so you’ll have enough time to appear on each photo you take

– Apply live effects while taking photo to save time on editing and don’t miss your precious moments Edit:

– Enjoy professional photo filters

– Perfect the image with artistic designer overlays

– Make the photos look more natural and symmetrical with perspective correction tool

– Make a final touch by adjusting brightness, warmth, contrast, shadows and other parameters

– Create extraordinary dramatic effects using vignette tool

– Edit your images right in the Photos app with no interruptions Share:

– Save the image and share it to Instagram, Facebook. Follow us on Instagram at @warmlight_app and add #warmlight hashtag if you want to be featured!

Don’t Run With a Plasma Sword

Run to save the world in this humoristic tribute to retro sci-fi movies! A fun, challenging runner with tons of content!! Start with a simple combat runner and evolve your gameplay to ultimately navigate masterfully through challenging level configurations and boss fights!! – Over 700 000 downloads, 10 million games played!

– Featured by Apple!

– Covered on The Totally Rad Show!

– What the press has to say: 4.5/5 touch arcade “From presentation to gameplay to overall fun factor, DRWAPS simply shines” 4.5/5 iFanzine “DRWAPS is the kind of genre mashup gold that we need to see more often in the App Store” 4/5 appspy “DRWAPS’s book and try to provide an experience that goes beyond mindless platforming” 4/5 148Apps “DRWAPS is another solid endless runner with a little bit of action-platformer thrown in” 4.5/5 padgadget “DRWAPS is an action-packed infinite runner that fans of the genre won’t want to miss out on.” 5/5 iphonegameruk “November Game of the Month” 4.5/5 apptudes “gorgeous and full of personality, it effortlessly blends platforming, action, and RPG elements into a fantastically entertaining experience” 5/5 app-score “DRWAPS is yet another running game that has used the iPhone to the best of it’s ability” 4/5 touchgen “DRWAPS is a fun entry in the endless running genre that brings both storyline, and humour to the table” 4/5 modojo “We grew tired of “runners” months ago, but DRWAPS renewed our faith in these types of games” 4.5/5 iPhone Alley “the amount of content that’s here is enough to satisfy any casual gamer or the ideal hardcore” 4.5/5 crasymikeapps “DRWAPS is a side scrolling platformer with more personality than most, leveraging excellent graphics and in depth gameplay” 4/5 iphoneappreviews “DRWAPS is one of those games that keeps your coming back for more, even once all upgrades are purchased” 4/5 AppsJP 4.5/5 backtothegeek “If you like runners, jump on it” ————————- For a long time Cornelius has been working at the local comic books stand shop. For about as long, he’s been daydreaming about how somehow, someday, he’d become a Hero. After all, wasn’t what the fortune cookie was saying, right? … right? Fortunately the Aliens invasion would come just in time to provide with this opportunity… Don’t Run is a breathtaking, retro sci-fi, combat based, funny sidescroller with tons of content. Anyway, what more can you ask for than running with a plasma sword, slicing-up invading aliens? ————- Main Features ————- – Universal App

– Retina display

– 5 environments: City, Factory, Mother ship, Alien Planet, Tandoori Moon

– 2 Game Modes:

– Story mode with fixed game progression, save points, boss fights and 3-stars rating system

– Endless mode with 4 levels of difficulty, random map generation and objectives to accomplish

– Did we say it? Boss fights!

– Breathtaking action! Hundreds of small hand crafted map sections put together dynamically to make sure to bring out a maximum of diversity and generate a controlled difficulty progression.

– A unique 3 buttons contextual controls scheme: jump, slide, slash which becomes double jump, dive and dash in the air

– Several types of monster with their own gameplay, traps to avoid, power-ups and rewards to collect

– Upgrades! Collect xp in game to level up your avatar on skills and avatar customization

– Game Center leaderboard and achievements

– Comic storyboards

– Awesome soundtrack and sound effects

– 2 supported languages, English and French

Tyme 2

Tyme is a simple and effective time tracking tool for anyone who wants to keep an overview of the times they have worked. Everything at a glance.

With Tyme, everything you need is right there. An instant overview of the times you’ve worked, your budget or deadlines. Search & Archive.

Filter your projects and tasks and move completed projects or tasks to the archive. Sort them by name, due date or by your own priorities. In Tyme, your project list never gets messy. Time tracking, Mileage tracking and Expenses.

Besides tracking time, Tyme can keep track of mileage and expenses. Multiple timers.

If you need to have more than one active timer, start as many as you want. Multiple time tracking modes:

Whether you are interested in when exactly you started or stopped working on a task or just need to know how many hours you’ve spent, Tyme covers it both. Extended hierarchy.

Whether you need just projects and tasks or more detail, in Tyme, you can add sub tasks and categories, as well as choose the depth of the hierarchy by yourself. Billing.

Tyme can keep track of already billed periods. No more double billing. Statistics.

Use the statistics to monitor your workload, your working times, how often you took a break and what your average day looks like. The statistics also offer a forecast of your workload for the next weeks. You can choose between daily, weekly, monthly and annual time frames. Cloud Sync.

Tyme can sync your data across all your devices. Choose between iCloud or Dropbox for syncing. Calendar Sync.

All recorded times can be synced as events to your calendar. You can rearrange events in the calendar and edit notes. Tyme will sync back to your calendar. Reminder.

Forgot to start a timer? It’s the middle of the night and a timer is still running? Do you have deadline closing in or you’re about to exceed your planned budget? Tyme can remind you of these things. No need to configure your working times. Tyme learns your habits and will remind you at the exact right time. Watch App

Start and stop your timer directly from your Apple Watch and have an instant overview over your worked hours in the glance view. Export.

Generate time sheets as PDF, export your data as CSV or JSON to use it in other applications. Never forget to clock in thanks to Geofencing.

No need to manually start or stop a timer; it can be done automatically based on your location. Low-power location services minimize battery drain. Splitview & Multitasking.

Tyme is fully compatible with the “Splitview” and multitasking features of the iPad. This app may use your location even when it isn’t open, which can decrease device battery life.

Dogfight Elite

Dogfight Elite is a World War I and World War II massive combat airplane simulator. In Dogfight Elite you can fly an airplane, drive a tank or jump out of the plane and defend your position as a soldier. You can also play alone and fly through training levels all the way up to full-blown dogfights against enemy planes. While this game allows you to play free of charge, it provides benefits to subscribers, such as airplanes, tanks, special weapons and missions. All subscribers also gain access instant access and priority queue to all servers. The membership is $1.99 monthly auto-renewal subscription which you can manage from you iTunes account. If you have any requests/complains please visit http://www.dogfightelite.com forums.

I keep track of all requests and complains and fix them on each release. Write the details or contact me on the website. I will read your posts and fix it asap!

Skins for Minecraft PE Pocket Edition – Boy, Girl

Best app for adding amazing skins to Minecraft PE with no ads, Choose from thousands of fun minecraft PE skins. Make your friends jealous! Features:

– We have every kind of minecraft PE skin that you like. (IAP required to unlock items)

– Search bar to narrow down your search

– Select character skins from Movies, Fantasy, Games, Mob and many more. Download Now! Disclaimer: This application is not approved nor affiliated with Mojang AB, its name, commercial brand and other aspects of the application are registered brands and the property of their respective owners. This is an unofficial Minecraft app.

Slow Shutter Camera

Slow Shutter Camera features:

1. Create blur effect for moving object

2. Create light trail photos

3. Improve photo quality under low light. See Screenshots for samples! Having trouble capturing night photo because it is too dark? Slow Shutter Camera is perfectly suitable for night scene and night portrait. Try now and you will love it. Seeing your friend capturing slow shutter traffic light trail on a busy road?

You could also do it now without a DSLR. One of the slow shutter camera app that you must have as a complement to existing camera app. If you like Slow Shutter Camera, please consider leave a rating or review at App Store. Your review will help small developers like us. Download now before the promotion end.

Tungoo

Welcome to the exciting new world of Tungoo! Get ready for a truly unique mobile gaming experience. Tungoo’s world is a seamless vertical adventure starting from the ground and ending at the edge of space. Eat bubbles to fill up with gas and boost your way up to save Tungoo’s friends from their alien abductors. Navigate through Tungoo’s world with tilt controls and a multi-touch layout that will keep you honed in on the action. Enjoy lip-smacking good collectibles, high flying boosts, bubble bursting excitement, in-game cash reward challenges, awesome wearable gear with stat improvements, and much more! Explore the world of Tungoo and rise to the occasion to rescue his friends. Features

– Unlock over 100 pieces of gear to improve your stats and your look

– Over 190 challenges to complete with in-game rewards

– Sell what you collect for in-game BugBucks

– Take a chance on re-rolling gear for better stats!

– Track your stats with the personal stat tracker system

– Back up to iCloud and play on another device!

– In-App purchases that will get you ahead in the game

Good Woofy

Good Woofy – Train your dog when you’re not there. Good Woofy can train your dog to stop barking while your not home by playing short recordings of your voice that play automatically when your dog barks. Simply set Good Woofy on an iOS device that you normally leave at home, perhaps your iPad or an old iPhone or iPod touch. Good Woofy will listen out for when your dog barks, and if activated your Command to tell your dog to quiet down and your Praise to reward your dog for obeying your Command will play automatically. Later you can view your dog’s progress with Stats and Recording playback. Share stats and recordings via iTunes, email, and more. We’d love to hear from you to help make Good Woofy better, please give us feedback by writing a review and rating Good Woofy here on the App Store. Thank you to everyone for your feedback.

