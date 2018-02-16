The best fast wireless charging pad Amazon sells has never been cheaper

There are really only two wireless chargers out there that iPhone and Android users should consider. If you want a versatile model that can convert from a charging pad to a charging stand, this Samsung fast wireless charger is terrific. If you want to save some money while also getting a unit made out of better materials (metal instead of plastic), the best fast wireless charging pad Amazon sells is currently on sale at its lowest price ever. The RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger launched at $49.99 before recently dropping to $45.99. Right now, it’s on Amazon for just $35.99 — and that’s before you clip the 10% on-site coupon. That coupon drops the price all the way down to just $32.39, which is an absolute steal.

Here are some highlights from the product page:

Note: Whether your iPhone is being standard charged, fast charged, or fully charged, the LED will stay orange and NOT turn green as iPhones do not send any signal to the wireless charger. Please do not place anything between your iPhone and charger, or the latter will not work.

RAVPower Redefines Fast Wireless Charging: our pioneering HyperAir technology delivers the fastest charging speeds for both iOS and Android devices, 7.5W for iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus, and 10W for Samsung Galaxy S8, S7 and Note 8. 2x faster than traditional 3.5W – 5W wireless chargers.

Charge Up Safely: HyperAir features triple temperature controls disperse heat 15% faster and more effectively. And fail-safe circuitry prevents overcharging, over-current, over-voltage, overheating, and short circuit.

Instantaneous Device Detection: Sharing the same fixed frequency program as iPhones, HyperAir accurately detects your iPhone and starts charging immediately.

Important Notice: Please do not place any metal or magnetic objects between your phone and charger, or the latter will not work. Equip your device with a Qi receiver if it’s not Qi-enabled out of the box. Does not charge through phone cases thicker than 0.12 in / 3 mm.

