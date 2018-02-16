Amazon’s favorite foldable camera drone is only $90 today

Some people said quadcopter drones were just a fad that people would lose interest in after a few months. Well, it’s been years now and people are still obsessed with these airborne gadgets. There are high-end models that are perfect for professional videos, mid-range drones that are great for enthusiasts, and affordable little drones that kids love playing with. There’s indeed something for everyone, but the Holy Stone HS160 Shadow FPV RC Drone might be as close as it gets to a drone that’s perfect for everyone. This awesome foldable model has an HD camera that can stream live video to your iPhone or Android phone while it flies. You can control it right on your phone, or it comes with a special remote that can hold your phone so you can view the live video feed while you fly. It’s an awesome model that has been awarded the distinguished “Amazon’s Choice” designation, and it’s only $89.99 right now on Amazon after you clip the $10 on-site coupon.

Here are some key details from the product page:

FOLDABLE STRUCTURE: Foldable & flexible blades make the drone small and portable. Also provides a better and safer flight experience

Wi-Fi FPV 720P HD CAMERA: Equipped with 720P HD camera to take aerial photos and videos. Images and videos will be stored in both the app and the mobile album system

APP CONTROL SYSTEM: Operate your drone through an APP after connecting the Wi-Fi to your phone (iOS or Android), offering you real-time image transmission, easy to shoot and read, fun to share

MODULAR and BONUS BATTERY: There are 2 powerful 3.7V 500mAh Modular batteries including 1 bonus, which can support longer flight time for you and your family, this modular design ensures the safety of charge and storage

ONE KEY START/ LANDING: Allows players of any level (Beginners Intermediates Experts) to fly the drone easily with perfect control and wonderful performance. Offering Release Date: 2017/8/12

