Friday is finally here and we have a nice long weekend to look forward to. But there’s something else you have to look forward to first: today’s roundup of the best available daily deals. Highlights include the lowest price ever on our favorite fast wireless charging pad, one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen for an Alexa smart plug, an awesome Echo Dot rival for just $19.99, Alexa enabled smart LED bulbs for under $10 each, the lowest price in more than a year on Arlo Pro cameras, $114 off a 1TB portable SSD, an awesome Crock-Pot slow cooker for just $17, more than half off JBL’s best wireless headphones, Operation (!!!), and plenty more. Check out all of today’s best bargains below.

