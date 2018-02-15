The SNES Classic only plays 21 games, but this $41 box plays every SNES game ever

The Super NES Classic Edition is a fun little retro video game console, but you probably shouldn’t buy it. We’re not just saying that because it’s out of stock in every store and you have to pay a premium to get one on Amazon. We’re saying that because the Hyperkin RetroN 2 Gaming Console costs just $41 and change, and it’s better than the Super NES Classic in every way. Instead of coming with just 21 games loaded on the device’s storage and no easy way to get more, the RetroN 2 has slots so you can play actual physical game cartridges. What’s more, it can play any NES game cart, not just SNES games!

Here are some key details from the product page:

Play all your classic Nintendo favorites in the Retron 2 two-in-one system! Compatible with all NES and SNES games, the Retron 2 delivers hours of old-school fun. Comes with two wired controllers and supports classic NES and SNES controllers. Plays NES and SNES games Comes with one wired NES and SNES Controller Compatible with NES and SNES controllers

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.