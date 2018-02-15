Rare Amazon sale on Bose’s first truly wireless earbuds will save you $50

Bose has been a top global brand in the personal audio space for what seems like an eternity, so it was only a matter of time before the company came out with truly wireless earbuds. Cord-free Bluetooth headphones have been around for a few years now, but last year’s AirPods launch took this new market segment from emerging to exploding. Every company seems to have its own truly wireless earbuds now, but the Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Sport Headphones are easily one of the best options out there. They look great in any of the three available colors, they sound amazing, and they stay in your ears much better than AirPods since they have silicone tips instead of plastic. They’re discounted right now on Amazon for the first time ever, so today is the perfect opportunity to grab a pair.

Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

Truly wireless sport headphones for total freedom of movement, packed full of technology that makes music sound clear and powerful

Earbuds are sweat and weather resistant (with an IPX4 rating) and come with 3 different pairs of StayHear+ Sport tips (in sizes S/M/L) that provide a comfortable and secure fit

Up to 5 hours of play time with each charge and an additional 10 hours with the included charging case

Track lost earbuds with the Bose Connect App’s “Find My Buds” feature

Firmware update to improve audio video synchronization for customers using iPhones, iPads and other Bluetooth devices that support AVDTP version 1.3 or later, available via Connect app or btu.bose.com

