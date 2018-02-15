Meet the $40 accessory every single Apple Watch owner should have

Traveling with the Apple Watch used to be a huge pain in the neck, because it meant having to bring that monstrous extra charger in addition to all the other cables you already travel with. Seriously, Apple’s iPhone charging cables are only a few feet long, and yet its Apple Watch charger is about 800 feet. Well, leave that charger at home from now on and pick up an Oittm Pocket Sized Apple Watch Charger instead. It’s the size of a key chain and it has a magnetic wireless charging disc just like Apple’s regular charger. It even has a 700 mAh battery built in, so you can charge up your Apple Watch without even plugging into a wall outlet.

Here are some bullet points from the product page:

Come with a Micro USB Cable to charge the Power Bank. Built-in Li-ion specific charging management IC, multiple safeguards protection against overcurrent, overheat, short curcuit and high temperature, better protects your iWacth while charging.

Using MCU management to achieve the functions of iWatch wireless charging, overcurrent protection, eletronic quantities detection and display, provides a reliable guarantee for your iWatch.

Features portable and wireless charging for Apple Watch Series 3, letting you get rid of the annoying long iWatch charging cable.

Stylish and unique keychain design, lightweight and portable, fits perfect for home and on the go.

Built-in rechargeable 700mAh polymer battery delivers up to 1.5 charges for your Apple Watch before it needs recharging through the micro-USB cable. Rechargeable and safe.

