Galaxy S9 cases confirm Samsung isn’t going for a radical redesign

The Galaxy S9 isn’t even official yet, but you can already buy a plethora of accessories for it, including a variety of protective cases that are already listed online.

That’s because the Galaxy S9 design hasn’t exactly been a mystery. We’ve known for a few months now that Samsung decided to recycle the Galaxy S8 for one more year. The only changes affect the rear panel, where Samsung reshuffled the rear camera, flash, and fingerprint sensor into a more finger-friendly arrangement.

The Galaxy S9 will still offer users the same Infinity Display pioneered by the Galaxy S8, although we do expect it to bring over various improvements. On the back, we’ll have single-cam setups for the Galaxy S9, and dual-lens shooters for the Galaxy S9+. The fingerprint sensor is placed just under the camera, making it easier to reach.

The Galaxy S9’s design might be boring, given that it doesn’t bring over any new design innovations, but that doesn’t make the phone any less exciting. The Galaxy S9 should ship with fresh hardware, including a new generation of processors and better image sensors. Storage may go up all the way to 512GB some reports have said, and Samsung has supposedly created a brand new AI-based software experience for the handset.

As for these cases, they are already listed over on MobileFun alongside even more models. They cost anywhere between $10 and $60 and many of them are listed as “in stock,” meaning you should have them delivered to your door well before the Galaxy S9 arrives.

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S9 in Barcelona, Spain on February 25th. The phone should be available for pre-order on March 2nd, according to some rumors, and hit stores a couple of weeks after that.