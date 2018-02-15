I reach for these $26 wireless earbuds instead of my $159 AirPods every time

I’ve had Apple AirPods since just after they were first released last year, and I love them. To be honest, however, I’m also pretty sick of them. The battery life is terrific, the design is very cool, and the sound quality is outstanding, but I’ve grown tired of only enjoying that great sound quality for a minute or two at a time. Why? Because after a minute or two, whether you’re working out or just sitting on a bus commuting, the smooth plastic tips lose their seal in your ear, which means bass is out the window. I can’t deal with it anymore, so I have a new pair of Bluetooth earbuds that I’ve been using instead of the AirPods. Check out the VAVA MOOV 25 Bluetooth Earphones, which are on sale right now on Amazon for just $26 if you use the coupon code CARB5CTZ at checkout.

Here are some highlights from the product page:

Ergonomic Structure for Wearable Pleasure: Built with craftsmanship and equipped with three different sizes of ear hooks and tips to guarantee a comfortable and secure fit even during work-outs for most people

AptX Enabled, High Quality Audio: Streams amazing sound with aptX high fidelity stereo to provide your ears with an audio feast

Inserted Magnets, Stay Organized: Magnetic backs of the earphones allow them to stay around your neck like a necklace to prevent dangling or loss when you are momentarily not using them

Large Capacity, Long-Lasting Joy: A quick charge of 2 hours fills up the battery, offering 9 hours’ worth of power to save you the trouble of having to charge them constantly

Waterproof Design, Increased Mobility: Feel free to sweat or jog in the light rain thanks to its IPX6 splash proof rated material

