This hilarious adult game replaced Cards Against Humanity as Amazon’s top-seller

Before we even discuss this game at all, we have a word of caution: DO NOT play the What Do You Meme? Adult Party Game with young children. Trust us. With that out of the way, a new king has been crowned on Amazon, with What Do You Meme? having recently replaced Cards Against Humanity as the best-selling game on Amazon. It has more than 2,500 5-star customer reviews and a 4.5-star rating overall, and it’s impossible to overstate how much fun it is to play while you’re enjoying a few drinks with friends.
Here are some quick notes from the product page:
- Warning: NOT intended for children.
- The new adult party game everyone’s talking about, brought to you by the Fuckjerry team.
- Compete with friends and family to create the funniest memes.
- 435 cards (360 caption cards and 75 photo cards).
- Printed on premium playing cards (thick with gloss finish); includes easel and bonus rules, shrink-wrapped in a custom box.
