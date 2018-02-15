This hilarious adult game replaced Cards Against Humanity as Amazon’s top-seller

Before we even discuss this game at all, we have a word of caution: DO NOT play the What Do You Meme? Adult Party Game with young children. Trust us. With that out of the way, a new king has been crowned on Amazon, with What Do You Meme? having recently replaced Cards Against Humanity as the best-selling game on Amazon. It has more than 2,500 5-star customer reviews and a 4.5-star rating overall, and it’s impossible to overstate how much fun it is to play while you’re enjoying a few drinks with friends.

Here are some quick notes from the product page:

Warning: NOT intended for children.

The new adult party game everyone’s talking about, brought to you by the Fuckjerry team.

Compete with friends and family to create the funniest memes.

435 cards (360 caption cards and 75 photo cards).

Printed on premium playing cards (thick with gloss finish); includes easel and bonus rules, shrink-wrapped in a custom box.

