Arlo Pro cameras just dropped to their lowest price in a year on Amazon

Everyone knows that Netgear’s Arlo Pro home security camera system is by far the best wireless camera system on the market. Everyone also knows that these awesome cameras come with a pretty steep price tag. Well, we have some great news for anyone looking to expand their Arlo systems. Amazon is currently running a big sale that slashes $40 off the price of Arlo Pro by NETGEAR Add-on Security Cameras. This is the lowest price they’ve been in a full year, and I have no idea when they might be on sale anywhere close to this price again. In fact, I just ordered two myself (and I got free same-day shipping with Prime!).

Here are some details from the product page:

Add-on Camera only – Base Station Required

100% Wire-free and Weather-resistant- Free of power cords hassles to place your camera where you need it indoor or outdoor(IP65)

Rechargeable Batteries – Arlo Pro cameras include rechargeable batteries that support fast charging

2-Way Audio – Built-in mic and speaker enable push-to-talk capability, so you can listen in and talk back

7 Days of Free Cloud Recordings – Arlo Pro comes with rolling 7-day cloud recordings. Live stream or view recorded video and audio for up to 7 days

