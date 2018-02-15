Arlo Camera Price
Cameras

Arlo Pro cameras just dropped to their lowest price in a year on Amazon

Maren Estrada
February 15th, 2018 at 4:33 PM

Everyone knows that Netgear’s Arlo Pro home security camera system is by far the best wireless camera system on the market. Everyone also knows that these awesome cameras come with a pretty steep price tag. Well, we have some great news for anyone looking to expand their Arlo systems. Amazon is currently running a big sale that slashes $40 off the price of Arlo Pro by NETGEAR Add-on Security Cameras. This is the lowest price they’ve been in a full year, and I have no idea when they might be on sale anywhere close to this price again. In fact, I just ordered two myself (and I got free same-day shipping with Prime!).

Here are some details from the product page:

  • Add-on Camera only – Base Station Required
  • 100% Wire-free and Weather-resistant- Free of power cords hassles to place your camera where you need it indoor or outdoor(IP65)
  • Rechargeable Batteries – Arlo Pro cameras include rechargeable batteries that support fast charging
  • 2-Way Audio – Built-in mic and speaker enable push-to-talk capability, so you can listen in and talk back
  • 7 Days of Free Cloud Recordings – Arlo Pro comes with rolling 7-day cloud recordings. Live stream or view recorded video and audio for up to 7 days

Arlo Pro by NETGEAR Add-on Security Camera – Add-on Rechargeable Wire-Free HD Camera with Aud…
$150.00

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web.

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.

Tags:
Comments