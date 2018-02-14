$32 sound machine ensures a good night’s sleep, and it’s so small you can take it anywhere

Going on vacation is obviously awesome. Trying to get some shut-eye when there’s all kinds of noise in the hallway outside of your hotel room door is significantly less awesome. Lucky for you, there’s a tiny little gadget that can help you sleep at home, and it’s so compact that you can take it with you anywhere you go. Check out the LectroFan Micro Wireless Sleep Sound Machine and Bluetooth Speaker with Fan Sounds, White Noise, and Ocean Sounds. Trust us, you’ll be glad you did.

Here are some key details from the product page:

Ten unique sounds for sleep and relaxation, including five fan sounds, four white noise variations, and a soothing ocean sound

Compact swivel design lets you project the sound where you want it for optimal effectiveness

Wireless Bluetooth audio with a built-in microphone for listening to music or making conference calls with your smartphone

Built-in rechargeable battery provides up to 16 hours of ambient sounds or six hours of streaming audio between charges

With rich, lush sound in a small size, it’s a great way to take white noise and wireless audio with you wherever you go

