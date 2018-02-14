Samsung’s first official Galaxy S9 teaser videos show off new features

With less than two weeks to go until Mobile World Congress 2018 kicks off in Barcelona, Samsung has finally begun to tease its highly anticipated reveal of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. Although the phones have yet to be officially announced, three teaser videos published on Samsung Mobile Korea’s YouTube channel seem to indicate that the phone maker will stick with the same naming convention for at least one more generation.

In addition to teasing the name of the phone with a giant transparent “9,” the videos also hint at some of the features that future S9 and S9+ owners have to look forward to when the phone launches. Samsung doesn’t explicitly list the features, but most of them are fairly easy to deduce from the content of the video.

First up is a video montage of several high adrenaline activities that ends with someone gliding through the air in a wingsuit. Just before it ends though, the video slows to a crawl, likely pointing to a slow-mo feature for the camera. Slow-mo has been on Galaxy phones for years, but perhaps it’s about to receive an upgrade:

Next is a serene video of two people walking through the woods as the peaceful sounds of nature echo around them. At the end of the video, they spot a deer and snap a photo, showcasing the phone’s low-light capabilities:

Finally, we follow a single man as he goes about his day, reacting to things around him. He cries at a movie theater, looks intense while playing video games, grunts while lifting weight and cheers for his birthday cake. But right at the end, we see his face turn into a 3D emoji of some nature, perhaps hinting at an Animoji analog for the S9:

Samsung will officially unveil the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ at a press conference on February 25th at MWC 2018.