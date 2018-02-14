Amazon sale slashes $40 off the Google mesh Wi-Fi system everyone loves

Pretty much every consumer electronics company on the planet sells its own mesh Wi-Fi system these days, and some are better than others. And there is a common thread that runs through all of the models that offer good coverage and consistently fast data speeds: they’re expensive. There are a select few that offer killer performance at shockingly reasonable prices, and everyone’s favorite has been the Google Wifi System for quite some time now. If you don’t already have a mesh system, now is the time to upgrade because Amazon has shaved $40 off Google Wifi’s retail price. $259 for a system this good is just crazy — there are some mesh systems out there that cost twice as much and don’t perform anywhere near as well.

Here are some bullet points from the product page:

A new type of connected system for seamless Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home, helping eliminate dead zones and buffering

Replaces your current router, and works your modem and internet service. It’s compatible with major internet service providers including Comcast, Time Warner, and Verizon Fios

A single Wifi point covers up to 1,500 sq. ft, a set of three covers homes up to 4,500 sq. ft. Wifi points work together so you can add more if you need additional coverage

Network Assist technology keeps your connection fast by always selecting the clearest channel and fastest band for your devices

A simple app gets you set up quickly and allows you to see what’s connected, prioritize devices, and pause the Wi-Fi on kids’ devices.Family controls allow you to pause the WiFi on kids’ devices, like during

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.