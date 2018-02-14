Amazon sale slashes $40 off the Google mesh Wi-Fi system everyone loves

Pretty much every consumer electronics company on the planet sells its own mesh Wi-Fi system these days, and some are better than others. And there is a common thread that runs through all of the models that offer good coverage and consistently fast data speeds: they’re expensive. There are a select few that offer killer performance at shockingly reasonable prices, and everyone’s favorite has been the Google Wifi System for quite some time now. If you don’t already have a mesh system, now is the time to upgrade because Amazon has shaved $40 off Google Wifi’s retail price. $259 for a system this good is just crazy — there are some mesh systems out there that cost twice as much and don’t perform anywhere near as well.
Here are some bullet points from the product page:
- A new type of connected system for seamless Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home, helping eliminate dead zones and buffering
- Replaces your current router, and works your modem and internet service. It’s compatible with major internet service providers including Comcast, Time Warner, and Verizon Fios
- A single Wifi point covers up to 1,500 sq. ft, a set of three covers homes up to 4,500 sq. ft. Wifi points work together so you can add more if you need additional coverage
- Network Assist technology keeps your connection fast by always selecting the clearest channel and fastest band for your devices
- A simple app gets you set up quickly and allows you to see what’s connected, prioritize devices, and pause the Wi-Fi on kids’ devices.Family controls allow you to pause the WiFi on kids’ devices, like during
BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.