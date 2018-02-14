Special gadget that turns the Google Home into a portable smart speaker has never been cheaper

Google is working on expanding its smart speaker lineup, and it recently added both a Mini version and a Max version to its lineup. The one thing it doesn’t have, though, is a portable smart speaker to compete with the Amazon Tap. As it turns out, there’s an awesome Google Home accessory that instantly transforms it into the portable Google Assistant you’ve been waiting for. The Ninety7 Battery Base for Google Home offers up to 8 hours of usage on a single charge, and it has a seamless look that’s awesome. It’s on sale right now on Amazon for $39.95, which matches its lowest price ever. Grab one while you still can!

Here are some notes from the product page:

Up to 8 hours of portability

Slide on magnetic connect for easy assembly

Beautiful metal grill finish

4 LED Fuel gauge

Uses the Google home power supply to charge base

