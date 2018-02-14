Samsung just stopped its Android 8.0 Oreo release without explaining what went wrong

After months of testing, Samsung finally released the official Android 8.0 Oreo update for its Galaxy S8 a few days ago. So what if it arrived nearly six months after Google first launched Oreo? At least some Galaxy S8 users — not all of them — were able to install it on their devices. Surprisingly, however, Samsung pulled the update and a new version is currently in development. It’s unclear what went wrong, or whether or not a serious issue might now impact anyone who already installed the update.

Samsung is arguably the most important Android device maker in the world, at least when it comes to the total number of Android smartphones it sells every year. Yet it’s nowhere close to being a leader when it comes to releasing timely updates for its flagship devices.

According to data obtained by SamMobile, Samsung halted its Oreo rollout after releasing it in various markets around the world, including Belgium, Germany, France, India, Norway, Turkey, and the UAE. The G950/G955-FXXU1CRAP Android 8.0 firmware files are no longer available for download from Samsung, and the company is reportedly developing a new firmware version. The “CRAP” part in the firmware’s name seems to accurately describe this first “final” Oreo release for Samsung’s 2017 flagship handset.

The new Oreo build should be available for download soon, SamMobile says, although we don’t have any real timeframe for you.

If you’ve already updated your Galaxy S8 to Oreo, just smile and nod for the time being. When prompted, update to the newest release, which probably fixes something. If you haven’t downloaded Oreo, then sit tight because nothing changes. You’ll just have to wait for either Samsung or your carrier to release the Galaxy S8 update to last year’s version of Android.