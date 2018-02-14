I’ve pretty much stopped using everything in my kitchen other than this $35 slow cooker

It might seem odd to describe a kitchen gadget as “transformative,” but that’s the only word I can think to use when describing the Crock-Pot 6-Quart Programmable Cook & Carry Slow Cooker. If you already have a multi-use slow cooker like this one, then you know exactly what I’m talking about. If you don’t, then you need to order this model immediately while it’s still discounted on Amazon. Honestly, I am actually disappointed and saddened these days when I cook a meal that doesn’t involved this Crock-Pot. That’s how much I love it.

Here are some highlights from the product page:

6-quart Cook & Carry Slow Cooker serves 7+ people

Digital countdown control lets you program cook times anywhere from 30 minutes up to 20 hours; shifts to Warm setting automatically once cook time completes

Easy-to-use locking lid featuring lid gasket provides extra seal for less mess on-the-go

Removable oval stoneware is stylish for any table.All Crock-Pot Slow Cooker removable crockery inserts (without lid) may be used safely in the microwave and the oven set up to 400°F. If you own another slow cooker brand, please refer to your owner’s manual for specific crockery cooking medium tolerances

Works on 240 Watts at 120V A.C. and 60Hz

