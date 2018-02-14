$50 4K action cam with 15 accessories is a much better deal than GoPro’s $400 Hero6

The new GoPro Hero6 Black is a pretty awesome action camera… if you’re a professional or you’ve got $400 burning a hole in your pocket. If you’re looking for a good 4K action cam to use sporadically when the occasion arises, definitely check out the Campark ACT74 Action Camera. It only costs $50, it comes with 15 accessories including an extra battery, and it has an insanely good 4.3-star rating from more than 1,800 customer reviews. You won’t find anything else this good at twice the price.

Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

◀Super 4K Recording +Sony sensor▶Campark 4k Sports Action Camera records video footage in 4K/30fps and takes photo at 16M. Action cameras help you capture and share your world in a fantastic resolution.

◀2 Inch HD Screen + 170°Ultra wide angle lens▶This Action Cam with 2 Inch HD Screen and 170 degree lens, you won’t miss out on any background details and the support of 32GB on an Micro SD card will let you store all your photos and videos right on the camera.

◀WIFI Remote Control▶Action cameras compatible with iOS and Android system.The sports camera allows you control camera via the phone in real time, What is more, instantly send pics and videos via email or share them on social media easily.

◀Waterproof up to 30m(98Feet) depth▶The waterproof case design for underwater world.Waterproof up to 30 meters.Ideal for water sports like swimming, drifting, surfing etc.

◀Dual Recharger Batteries + Portable Case▶Increased Long Battery Life up to 180 minutes (Dual Rechargeable Lithium Batteries) shooting time.Special designed Portable Case .Easy to carry where you want to go. Come along with tons of free accessories.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web.

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.