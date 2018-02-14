Eufy Genie is the same as Amazon’s Echo Dot, but it’s only $19.99 today

OK, bargain hunters, stop what you’re doing right now because this sale is one you won’t want to miss. Amazon has a Valentine’s Day deal going that slashes $10 off the price of the insanely popular Echo Dot, dropping the price to $40. That would be a solid bargain, but there’s another deal on Amazon that’s twice as good. Literally.

The Eufy Genie Smart Speaker With Amazon Alexa is basically the same thing as the Echo Dot, and a limited-time sale has dropped the price to just $19.99. That’s right, it does all the same things but it costs just half as much as Amazon’s tiny smart speaker, ever while it’s on sale.

Here are some highlights from the product page:

Eufy Genie is a voice-controlled smart speaker with Amazon’s intelligent Alexa voice assistant. Just say the wake word “Alexa” and Genie plays music, controls your smart home devices, answers your questions, sets calendars, reports the weather and news and more.(2.4GHz Wi-Fi Network Support Only, No Bluetooth) If you have more than one Eufy Genie or Echo in your home, Spatial Perception Technology intelligently selects the Eufy Genie or Echo closest to you to answer your request.

Built with a 2W speaker that delivers dynamic audio and room-filling sound, so you can truly enjoy your favorite playlists from streaming services like Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Pandora and iHeartRadio.

Enables a true voice-controlled smart home experience. Use Genie to control all Alexa-compatible Eufy smart products, such as RoboVac 11c and Lumos LED Smart Bulbs, in addition to other brands that work with Alexa.

Easy setup with the free EufyHome app. Use the Amazon Alexa app to access 10000+ skills and services, such as Sirius XM, Domino’s Pizza, Uber, ESPN, NPR News, and much more. Plus, Genie is always getting smarter. Future updates include: Alexa messaging and calling. (EufyHome requires a smartphone or tablet running iOS 8.0 (and above) or Android 4.3 (and above) to operate.)

What You Get: Eufy Genie, AC power adapter (5ft/1.5m), AUX cable (5ft/1.5m), user manual, safety instruction card, our worry-free 12-month warranty and lifetime technical support.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web.

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.