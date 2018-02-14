Happy Valentine’s Day, bargain hunters! Our gift to you isn’t anything crummy like flowers or $12 chocolates, it’s a roundup of the best daily deals we could find. Highlights from today’s list include an “Amazon’s Choice” camera drone for just $89.99 after a $10 on-site coupon, a Eufy smart speaker that’s basically an Echo Dot for just $19.99, the wireless borescope camera everyone loves for $37, an Alexa and Google Assistant enabled LED light bulb for $9.99, $10 off a battery that makes your Google Home portable, Bluetooth earbuds for under $16, truly wireless Bluetooth earbuds for $25, a mystery box of snacks for $14.40, a cool touch deep fryer for $33, and so much more. See all of today’s top deals below.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web.

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.