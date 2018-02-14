Amazon’s deal of the day is a $14 mystery you can’t solve until it arrives

If you like surprises and tasty treats, today is your lucky day. Amazon has a cool little package called Prime Surprise Sweets that typically costs between $18 and $20. The box’s contents are a mystery — all Amazon says is that when it arrives, the Prime Sweets package will contain at least four different full-sized sweets that are “top-notch.” You’ll have no idea what they are until your delivery arrives, and Amazon gives an idea of what you might get in the graphic below:

It’s a fun little Valentine’s Day idea that always ends with a smile, and it’s Amazon’s deal of the day so it only costs $14.40. This deal is only available until the end of the day on Wednesday, so grab one while you can!

Here are a few more notes from the product page:

A curated box filled with at least four surprise (yes, surprise) full-sized selections of top-notch sweets.

Available to eligible Prime members with FREE standard shipping in the contiguous 48 states.

Products may contain milk, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, gluten, and/or soy.

