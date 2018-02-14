Amazon Best Sellers Rank
Accessories

10 Amazon best-sellers everyone should have

Maren Estrada
February 14th, 2018 at 2:37 PM

Look, we’re not suggesting that you should obey the internet hive mind each and every time you have to make a decision. That said, Amazon is the biggest online retailer in America by a landslide, so it’s often a safe bet that best-sellers on Amazon’s website are pretty darn good products. We’ve combed through the site to find best-sellers in 10 different categories that we think should be at the top of your list. We’ve covered all the most important bases here, from a $25 waterproof wireless speaker and a multi-use slow cooker that’ll change your life, to an $80 sound bar that sounds like it should cost three times that much, and a luxury plush gel pillow that makes you feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud. Definitely check out the full list of Amazon best-sellers below.

Sound Bar

Soundbar, TaoTronics Sound Bar Wired and Wireless Bluetooth Audio (34-Inch Speaker, 2 Passive R…
$74.99

Wireless Headphones

Mpow 059 Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear, Hi-Fi Stereo Wireless Headset, Foldable, Soft Memory-Pr…
$36.99

Wireless Speaker

OontZ Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker : Louder Volume 10W Power, More Bass, IPX5 Water Resis…
$24.99

Streaming Media Device

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player
$39.99

Slow Cooker

Instant Pot DUO Plus 60, 6 Qt 9-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Ric…
$129.95

Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity
$318.99

Handheld Vacuum

BLACK+DECKER CHV1410L 16V Cordless Lithium Hand Vacuum
$44.00

Pillow

Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow (2-Pack) - Luxury Plush Gel Pillow - Dust Mite Resistant &…
$29.99

Comforter

LINENSPA All-Season White Down Alternative Quilted Comforter - Corner Duvet Tabs - Hypoallergen…
$29.99

Game

What Do You Meme? Adult Party Game
$29.99

