YouTube TV is adding CNN, NBA basketball and the MLB – but it’ll cost you

YouTube TV is one of the best cord-cutting cable alternatives out there as it currently stands. The pricing and channel line-up is in line with the rest of the market, but rather than having to deal with a buggy interface and limited platforms, customers can use the YouTube interface they know and love on virtually any set-top box.

According to a leaked post from BuzzFeed, things are getting even better starting tomorrow. YouTube TV is adding channels from the Turner family, which includes CNN, Cartoon Network, TBS, TNT, and Turner Classic Movies. The platform is also getting new content from the NBA and MLB, but all this will cost you: Starting on March 13th, pricing for new subscribers will increase to $40 a month, plus optional add-ons. Pricing for existing subscribers will apparently remain the same.

BuzzFeed appears to have broken the embargo on the information. The post has since been updated to remove the details about YouTube TV’s update, but the details are still live on caching services. The details from BuzzFeed‘s original post are below: