Amazon has $9.99 LED light bulbs that can be controlled by Alexa and Google Assistant

If you’re not already invested in the Philips Hue ecosystem, we should warn you that Hue products are very expensive. Don’t get us wrong — they’re awesome, but expensive. Those of you looking for a simple smart lighting solution that can integrate with popular voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant should definitely check out the Sengled Element Classic A19 Smart LED Bulb, which is a great low-cost option for people in search of a reliable smart light bulb that won’t break the bank.

Here are some highlights from the product page:

SMART HOME INTEGRATION: connect the bulb Amazon Echo Plus, as well as Samsung SmartThings and Wink hubs. The bulb can also be added to any Sengled Element Starter Kit. (Classic or Plus, hub sold separately. A hub is required for bulb use.)

VOICE CONTROL INTEGRATION: connect the bulb to your favorite hub to use with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (hub required for use)

CONTROL YOUR LIGHTS, AT HOME OR AWAY: use the iOS or Android app to set lighting schedules, dim or turn your lights on and off. Control your lights remotely and have the lights on before you get home at night.

MONITOR ENERGY USE: monitor electricity use (kWh) from anywhere from the iOS or Android app. See if you forgot to turn off the lights, then remotely turn off for added savings.

ENERGY EFFICIENT: LED bulbs use 80% less energy than incandescent lighting. Sengled bulbs last for over 20 years and are ENERGY STAR certified. Kits and bulbs come with a three-year warranty.

Looking for an inexpensive multi-color smart bulb that works with Alexa? Check out the Expower Smart WiFi Light, which is discounted right now:

https://www.amazon.com/Expower-Dimmable-Compatible-Smartphone-Equivalent/dp/B07471CG5Q

