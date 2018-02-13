It looks like Christmas came early this year because Philips Norelco just released a brand new version of everyone’s favorite electric shaver and trimmer. Of course we’re talking about the OneBlade, which flies in the face of the multi-blade manual razer craze by introducing perfection in the form of an electric razer with one blade. While the earlier OneBlade and OneBlade Pro models were designed solely for the face, the new Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body hybrid electric trimmer and shaver comes with several different attachments so that your entire body is covered. And when we say “your entire body” we mean it, as Philips Norelco’s not-so-subtle picture illustrates:

Here are some highlights from the product page:

Rechargeable OneBlade Face + Body can trim, edge, and shave any length of hair. Shave is not too close so your skin stays comfortable.

Includes 2 blades, 1 for your face and 1 for your body. Use wet or dry.

Click-on skin guard for extra protection on sensitive areas.

Includes 4 stubble combs + 1 body comb for an even trim on face or body

Rechargeable Li-lon battery delivers 60 minutes of constant performance.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web.

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.