$44 kit converts any car to LED headlights

The CougarMotor LED Headlight Conversion Kit is one of the most popular products we’ve covered so far in 2018, and the reason is pretty simple. For just $44, you can ditch the crummy halogen headlamps in your car and convert your headlights to bright, beautiful LED bulbs like the ones in luxury cars. CougarMotor offers kits that work with any bulb size out there, so any car can be converted. Best of all, it only takes about 20 minutes to install them if you’ve never worked on a car before. And if you’re an automotive expert, you’ll install these puppies in about 3 minutes, tops.

Here are some important notes from the product page:

HIGH POWER: Top CREE LED chips with 60W per pair. Cool White 6000K. High luminous efficacy Flux Up to 7200LM per pair. 200% brighter than your stock Halogen headlights.The latest technology to ensure a perfect beam pattern without any dark spots or foggy light.

HEAT KILLS: Whole aluminum housing 10,000 RPM Powerful TurboCool fan to ensures your LED Headlight bulbs Over 50,000 hrs of brilliant continuous light.

EASY INSTALLATION: Can be installed in 20 mins. plug and play. These bulbs are CanBUS-Ready and will work with most vehicle’s computer system without error. If you are not sure whether the right, please contact us before purchase.

LONGER LIFE: Last more than 50,000 Hours. Works underwater! Rainproof driver, housing, and fan works even in extreme situations.

WARRANTY: Buy with confidence.We offer 3 year warranty and lifetime support.

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.