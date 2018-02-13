Every popular Fitbit is discounted right now on Amazon

If you’ve packed on a couple extra pounds over the past few months, don’t worry because you’re not alone. It’s so easy to let things slip in the winter months, but the longer you break your normal routine the more difficult it’s going to be to get back into it. Take the first step toward shedding through extra lbs by picking up a discounted Fitbit activity tracker or smartwatch on Amazon. Every popular model is discounted right now, with savings up to $50 on models including the Fitbit Charge 2 HR, the Fitbit Blaze, and the new Fitbit Ionic smartwatch. Check out all the deals below or shop the full Fitbit sale right here.
Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband
- PurePulse continuous, automatic wrist-based heart rate tracking to better measure calorie burn all day
- Maximize your workouts using simplified heart rate zones (Fat Burn, Cardio and Peak)
- See call, text & calendar notifications on the OLED display; Automatically track how long and how well you sleep and wake with a silent vibrating alarm
- Get a better understanding of your fitness level and see how you can improve over time with a personalized Cardio Fitness Score; Use Connected GPS during run mode to see real-time stats like pace and distance on your wrist
- Track all-day activity like steps, distance, calories burned, floors climbed and active minutes;Find moments of calm throughout your day with personalized guided breathing sessions based on your heart rate, Like all heart rate tracking technologies, accuracy is affected by physiology, location of device, and different movements.
- Sync stats wirelessly & automatically to computers and 200+ leading iOS, Android and Windows devices.
- Operating temperature: 14 degree to 113 degree fahrenheit, Maximum operating altitude: 30,000 feet
Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch
- See simplified heart rate zones for quickly checking exercise intensity during workouts with PurePulse(TM) continuous, wrist-based heart rate monitoring (no uncomfortable chest strap required)
- Use multi-sport tracking to track runs, cardio, cross-training, biking and more. Effortlessly and automatically record other workouts to your dashboard with SmartTrack
- Enable connected GPS to map your routes and see run stats like pace and duration on display (when your phone is nearby)
- Track steps, distance, calories burned, floors climbed and active minutes. Stay connected with call, text & calendar alerts and notifications from your favorite apps like Gmail, Facebook and more (when phone is nearby).Start a FitStar workout on your wrist and get step-by-step instructions and graphics to ensure you complete each move correctly
Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch
- Start dynamic personalized workouts on your wrist with step-by-step coaching
- Store and play 300+ songs, plus download playlists from Pandora
- Use built-in GPS/GLONASS to track pace, distance & routes and get Pure Pulse continuous heart rate tracking & real-time zones
- Package includes both large and small size bands for the perfect, comfortable fit for all-day & all-night wear
- Access your favorite apps for sports, weather & more and make payments on the go with a built-in NFC chip
- Track runs, swims, rides, workouts, all day activity and sleep with 4+ day battery life (varies with use & other factors)
- Increased pixels & amplified brightness up to 1000 nits, Operating temperature: -4 degree to 113 degree fahrenheit, Maximum operating altitude: 30,000 feet
Fitbit Alta Fitness Tracker
- Track your activity levels, sleep patterns, and more with the black Fitbit Alta Activity Tracker in size small. This sleek band uses an array of sensors to keep track of how many steps you take, how far you walk, how many floors you climb, the number of calories you burn, and the time you spend active. It connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth and syncs its data wirelessly while providing you with notifications, workout assistance, and more on its OLED tap display.
- Alta syncs automatically and wirelessly to computers and 200+ leading iOS, Android and Windows devices using Bluetooth 4.0 wireless technology. Syncing to computers requires Internet connection and USB port. Syncing to mobile devices requires Bluetooth and Internet connection. Syncing range: 20 feet
- Water Resistance: Alta is sweat, rain, splash proof. You can wear Alta in the shower, but we recommend rinsing and drying it afterwards because it’s best for your skin if the band stays clean and dry. Battery life: lasts up to 5 days. Radio transceiver: Bluetooth 4.0
- We recommend charging your device every few days to ensure you are always tracking. Charge time: One to two hours
- Syncs with Windows Vista and later, Mac OS X 10.6 and up, iPhone 4S and later, iPad 3 gen. and later, and leading Android and Windows devices
Fitbit Alta HR
- Get the power of continuous heart rate in Fitbit’s slimmest design yet-all day, during workouts and beyond
- With heart rate, you can better measure calorie burn, and use zones (Fat Burn, Cardio, and Peak) to find the right workout intensity for your goals.Fits wrists 5.5″ – 6.7″ in circumference
- With sleep stages powered by PurePulse heart rate, automatically track your time spent in light, deep and REM sleep and take steps toward a better night’s rest.
- See how working out more can improve your health by comparing your resting heart rate trends to your activity, Sync stats wirelessly & automatically to computers and 200+ leading iOS, Android and Windows devices.
- Automatically track your steps, distance, calories burned and active minutes with up to 7 days of battery life
- Tap to see your stats, time & notifications on an OLED display, plus customize your clock face.
- Operating temperature: 14 degree to 113 degree fahrenheit Maximum operating altitude: 30,000 feet
