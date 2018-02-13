Your kitchen needs this $23 breakfast sandwich maker with 2,800 5-star reviews

With about 2,800 5-star ratings and a 4.5-star rating overall, the Hamilton Beach 25476 Breakfast Electric Sandwich Maker is one of the best-rated products in the entire Home & Kitchen category. Considering that’s one of the most popular categories on Amazon’s entire website, you know that this is a high quality product. Using this awesome breakfast sandwich maker, you can cook yourself or anyone else in your family a delicious breakfast in a matter of minutes. It’s also very easy to clean, and it comes with its own recipe book full of suggested meals. Do yourself a favor and check it out — it might be the best $23 you spend all year.
Here’s what you need to know from the product page:
- Ready in 5 minutes, cook delicious breakfast sandwiches in the comfort of your own home
- Use your own fresh ingredients, including eggs, cheese and much more
- Make sandwiches with English muffins, biscuits, small bagels and more
- All removable parts are dishwasher safe; surfaces are covered with durable, nonstick coating
- Quick and easy recipes included
