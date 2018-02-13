Breakfast Sandwich Maker Amazon
Your kitchen needs this $23 breakfast sandwich maker with 2,800 5-star reviews

Maren Estrada
February 13th, 2018 at 1:23 PM

With about 2,800 5-star ratings and a 4.5-star rating overall, the Hamilton Beach 25476 Breakfast Electric Sandwich Maker is one of the best-rated products in the entire Home & Kitchen category. Considering that’s one of the most popular categories on Amazon’s entire website, you know that this is a high quality product. Using this awesome breakfast sandwich maker, you can cook yourself or anyone else in your family a delicious breakfast in a matter of minutes. It’s also very easy to clean, and it comes with its own recipe book full of suggested meals. Do yourself a favor and check it out — it might be the best $23 you spend all year.

Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

  • Ready in 5 minutes, cook delicious breakfast sandwiches in the comfort of your own home
  • Use your own fresh ingredients, including eggs, cheese and much more
  • Make sandwiches with English muffins, biscuits, small bagels and more
  • All removable parts are dishwasher safe; surfaces are covered with durable, nonstick coating
  • Quick and easy recipes included

