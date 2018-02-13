Your kitchen needs this $23 breakfast sandwich maker with 2,800 5-star reviews

With about 2,800 5-star ratings and a 4.5-star rating overall, the Hamilton Beach 25476 Breakfast Electric Sandwich Maker is one of the best-rated products in the entire Home & Kitchen category. Considering that’s one of the most popular categories on Amazon’s entire website, you know that this is a high quality product. Using this awesome breakfast sandwich maker, you can cook yourself or anyone else in your family a delicious breakfast in a matter of minutes. It’s also very easy to clean, and it comes with its own recipe book full of suggested meals. Do yourself a favor and check it out — it might be the best $23 you spend all year.

Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

Ready in 5 minutes, cook delicious breakfast sandwiches in the comfort of your own home

Use your own fresh ingredients, including eggs, cheese and much more

Make sandwiches with English muffins, biscuits, small bagels and more

All removable parts are dishwasher safe; surfaces are covered with durable, nonstick coating

Quick and easy recipes included

