Don’t pay $200 for a Ring Video Doorbell when Amazon’s best-selling model is only $60

The DING WiFi Video Doorbell might not have the name recognition that the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Ring Video Doorbell Pro have, but don’t let that keep you from checking it out. It’s only $59.99, and it’s Amazon’s best-selling video doorbell for a few other reasons, too. First, it’s easy to install and it has all the features you would expect from a video doorbell. It also has some features you wouldn’t expect, like a 6-month trial of DING’s 7-day cloud storage plan for free! Just use the code FREEAM04 when you set up your account in the app.

Here are some bullet points from the product page:

【Free Cloud Service】: All users are eligible for a 6-month free cloud of our 7 day cloud recording plan. Cloud Service requires no subscription and no credit card credentials. With the plan, you can review, save, and share footage at any time, and reduce false alerts with cloud intelligence. Unique Cloud Activation Code:【FREEAM04】

Answer the door wherever you are – see and speak to visitors directly from your smartphone or web using On-Demand video, meaning that you can view live video of your front porch at any time, even if no one rings the bell.

A new HD wide-angle lens gives you a clear view of your entire space. Slide your finger over the live view screen to pan the video feed left or right. There is now an improved two-way audio that allows both parties (door end and smartphone end) to speak simultaneously.

Zmodo Beam extends your WiFi range and reduce dead spots. It also acts as a smart home hub and can connect Zmodo accessories, such as door and window sensors, which alert you on your phone whenever a sensor is triggered.

This product includes a 60-day return policy, 3-Year Limited Warranty, lifetime US-based tech support ( Tel: 217-693-5706. Working time: 8:00 – 20:00 CST, Mon-Fri )

