Amazon has a $200 robot vacuum on sale for $80 today

Someday we’ll all have robots to do our bidding… at least until they rise up and we end up doing their bidding. In the meantime, we can at least get a little taste of what life is like with robots handling annoying little tasks for us. The HÖHM DIRTBOT 2.0 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner does a great job of sucking up dust, pet hair, and light dirt from your hard flooring and low-pile rugs. It’s on sale right now on Amazon at its lowest price ever, down from $200 to just $79.95. Grab one and sit back while it tidies up your house for you.

Here are some bullet points from the product page:

HÖHM DIRTBOT 2.0 ROBOTIC VACUUM: Systematically remove pet hair, dirt, dust and debris with a push of a button. Effectively clean hardwood, tile, marble and granite floors as well as area rugs.

ULTRA THIN DESIGN: The DIRTBOT 2.0 will go where no vacuum has been before. Keep dust & dirt in check under beds, sofas and other hard-to-reach places. With only 2.4in/6cm in height your DIRTBOT 2.0 will leave no nook and cranny untouched.

DOUBLE CLEANING SYSTEM: Your Dirtbot 2.0 tackles dirt in two ways: It’s two rotating, EXTRA-LONG SIDE BRUSHES pull dirt from corners and edges under the appliance where its met by the powerful suction of its 15W DC Motor.

HÖHM SMART SENSOR TECHNOLOGY: A sophisticated 3-Sensor Feedback Mechanism will keep your DIRTBOT 2.0 away from stairs and drops higher than 5cm/2in and ensures careful cleaning around sensible furniture.

HÖHM CLEAN AIR FILTER TECHNOLOGY: An easily removable HEPA PET & ALLERGY FRIENDLY FILTER ensures that dust stays where it belongs and keeping it out of your living area | DUAL CLEANING MODE: Operate your DIRTBOT 2.0 via Remote or AUTO CLEANING MODE

