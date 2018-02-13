We’ve got some fantastic deals for you to check out on Tuesday, and it all begins with an awesome $200 robot vacuum that’s on sale for just $80 today. Other top deals include deep discounts on uber-popular Casper memory foam mattresses in every single size, a brand new Amazon Fire 7 tablet for just $40, the best price on Arlo Pro wireless home security cameras that we’ve seen in quite some time, the first discount on Bose’s first truly wireless earbuds, rival truly wireless earbuds for just $25 if the Bose model is still too pricey, the #1 selling camera drone on Amazon for just $89.99, a 4-qt Crock-Pot slow cooker for just $17, and much more. See all of today’s best bargains below.

