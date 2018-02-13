Maren Estrada
February 13th, 2018 at 9:18 AM

We’ve got some fantastic deals for you to check out on Tuesday, and it all begins with an awesome $200 robot vacuum that’s on sale for just $80 today. Other top deals include deep discounts on uber-popular Casper memory foam mattresses in every single size, a brand new Amazon Fire 7 tablet for just $40, the best price on Arlo Pro wireless home security cameras that we’ve seen in quite some time, the first discount on Bose’s first truly wireless earbuds, rival truly wireless earbuds for just $25 if the Bose model is still too pricey, the #1 selling camera drone on Amazon for just $89.99, a 4-qt Crock-Pot slow cooker for just $17, and much more. See all of today’s best bargains below.

HÖHM DIRTBOT 2.0 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner (Black)
$79.95

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Sale price withheld at the manufacturer’s request. Visit Amazon for pricing.
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Sale price withheld at the manufacturer’s request. Visit Amazon for pricing.
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Arlo Pro by NETGEAR Add-on Security Camera – Add-on Rechargeable Wire-Free HD Camera with Aud…
$145.62

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Sport Headphones - Black
$199.00

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Bluetooth Headphones, Losei Dual Wireless Earbuds True Mini Twins Stereo Bluetooth Headset V4.1…
$24.99

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Holy Stone HS160 Shadow FPV RC Drone with 720P HD Wi-Fi Camera Live Video Feed 2.4GHz 6-Axis Gy…
$89.99

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Universal Socket,Kusonkey Professional 7mm-19mm Universal Sockets Tools Gifts for Men Him Husba…
$9.99

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

SanDisk Extreme 500 Portable SSD 1TB SDSSDEXT-1T00-G25
$285.99

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Crock-Pot 4-Quart Manual Slow Cooker, Black
$16.89

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Sale price withheld at the manufacturer’s request. Visit Amazon for pricing.
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Sale price withheld at the manufacturer’s request. Visit Amazon for pricing.
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Etekcity 2 Pack Voltson Wi-Fi Smart Plug Mini Outlet with Energy Monitoring, Works with Amazon…
$29.99

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Sale price withheld at the manufacturer’s request. Visit Amazon for pricing.
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Samsung Electronics UN65MU6300 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2017 Model)
Too low to display

Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission

Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web.

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.

Tags:
Comments