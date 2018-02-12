Replace your entire bulky socket wrench set with one $10 adapter

It’s pretty rare to find something that costs so little and yet still manages to pack in so much value. Such is the case with the Kusonkey Multi-function 7mm-19mm Universal Socket Adapter, which is probably one of the best little gadgets we’ve come across in recent memory. This simple device replaces your entire socket wrench set with a single tiny socket tool that can attach to a standard handle or even your electric drill. The adapter is filled with retractable metal pins that can grip any nut between 7mm and 19mm in size. Trust us, you’re going to love it.

Here are some highlights from the product page:

UNIQUE: Unique design automatically adjusts to any size or shape, compact and easy to carry.

UNIVERSAL: A universal socket can be adjusted immediately to grasp the hex nut, screw eye, hook, tension screw and bolt head. Works on a power drill (adapter not included)

PROFESSIONAL: Professional grade universal socket wrench Grip 7mm to 19mm, self adjusting universal repair tools.Can be used in automotive industry, household maintenance, manufacturing industry, construction

MULTILATERAL:Stainless steel construction with 54 individual hardened steel spring pins that retract to the shape of most objects.

GUARANTEED: If for any reason you are not satisfied, you have a full year to return the item, no questions asked.

