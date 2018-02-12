The hottest iPhone and Android accessory we’ve covered in 2018 so far is only $37 on Amazon

Thousands and thousands of our readers have picked up a Depstech WiFi Borescope Inspection Camera based on our coverage, making it the most popular smartphone accessory we’ve covered so far in 2018. This awesome little gadget packs a borescope camera that can snake into just about anything, and it connects to your iPhone or Android phone wirelessly so you don’t even need to plug anything in. It’s a very cool little gadget, and it’s on sale right now on Amazon for just $37 and change.

Here are some additional details from the product page:

The Newest Type Endoscope: Unlike other endoscope camera on the marketplace, this wireless wifi endoscope camera not only work with Android smartphone(Above Android 2.3), but also iPhone IOS system(Above IOS 6.0). This is perfect for iPhone user who want do inspection work. Without using extra adapter or cable, it can be easily connected with your smartphone via WIFI. The only thing you need to do is to download and install the compatible APP “WIFI VIEW”on your device.

Unique Blue LED technology,6 adjustable blue LED light on camera tip, it greatly helps to improve image brightness and clarity even in dark or low-light condition. Moreover, the art of 1200P camera offers you a wonderful experience of recording a clear close range HD video in AVI format and snapshot image in JPG format with three adjustable resolutions 320×240, 640×480, 1280 x 720,1600×1200.

Featuring 11.5FT cable, waterproof and 8.5mm diameter camera, this endoscope can suitable for various types of environment, for example, low-light or dark area, damp or wet area etc. Furthermore, armed with bendable semi-rigid cable which can bend and hold it’s shape to access a wide variety of confined place.

Premium Camera Chip: Adopting the second generation chip at 30fps, which is best for acquiring the smoothest video and image, and this is a great advantage over the other products at 10fps on the marketplace.

Design Patent: For this WiFi version endoscope, we have applied the certificate of Design Patent.

