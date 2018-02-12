DJI Mavic Air, iPad Pro, 128GB microSD cards, and more of this week’s top deals just went live

Is it Christmas time already? It’s only February but we’ve already seen so many crazy deals pop up that is seems like Black Friday all over again. This week, some of the best deals we’ve seen come from B&H, which just kicked off a week full of some of the best bargains available online. One of the highlights isn’t even a deal, though — it’s the hot new DJI Mavic Air, which is highly sought-after and is in stock right now in both black and white.

As for deep discounts, the retailer is offering $120 off the Apple 12.9″ iPad Pro with 256GB in silver, $100 off the Apple 10.5″ iPad Pro with 512GB in Space Gray, $150 off the Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro (Mid 2017, Space Gray), $200 off the Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Mid 2017, Silver), $50 off a Samsung 128GB EVO+ UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card, and $220 off the Sony Xperia XZ Premium G8142 64GB Smartphone (Unlocked, Luminous Chrome). You also get a MacBook Air for just $899 or Beats Solo3 in Rose Gold for Valentine’s Day for just $220!

Check out all the deals listed below.

